MintCoin Trading Down 33.4% This Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 55.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $286.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

