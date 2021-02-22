Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Reaches $17.50 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for about $17.50 or 0.00034496 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $519,432.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.54 or 0.00472246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00068990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00085597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00056983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00512994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00176331 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 580,682 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

