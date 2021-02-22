Mirrored Netflix Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.33 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and $208,182.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $536.25 or 0.01030557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.50 or 0.00477560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00068977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00085871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.53 or 0.00487234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00071869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026606 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 19,255 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

