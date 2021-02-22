Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $41.55 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.55 or 0.00082871 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $85,995.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00475341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00070430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00086049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00539190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 218,079 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

