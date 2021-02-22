Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Price Up 8%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 160,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 138,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,525.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

