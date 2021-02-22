Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,684,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.