Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 42,086 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $92,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.51. The stock had a trading volume of 250,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,583. The firm has a market cap of $386.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

