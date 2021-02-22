Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 43,194 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,194 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $198,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.27. 447,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,701,320. The company has a market capitalization of $741.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.