Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $68,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.79. 92,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,055. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $157.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

