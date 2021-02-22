Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $61,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 93,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 149,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Cisco Systems by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 943,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,512,672. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

