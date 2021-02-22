Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $148.31 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $148,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.13. 214,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

