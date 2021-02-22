Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $41.09 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.90. 89,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $316.78. The company has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

