Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $44.19 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $44,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.15. 85,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,957. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.