Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $48.10 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Linde by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.51. 29,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.62. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

