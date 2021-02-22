Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $74.28 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $74,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,852,000 after acquiring an additional 299,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after acquiring an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after acquiring an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $534.87. 109,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $236.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

