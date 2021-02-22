Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $56,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $293,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $801,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

AVGO traded down $11.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $478.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,556,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

