Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,963 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $84,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $324.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

