Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 31,521 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $38,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.

EL traded up $3.12 on Monday, hitting $288.28. 6,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $297.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 174.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

