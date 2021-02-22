Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 73,787 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,787 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $41,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.97. 41,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

