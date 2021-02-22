Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,759,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,410 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $83,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,252,898. The company has a market cap of $303.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

