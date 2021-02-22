Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $424.91

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $424.91 and last traded at $423.56, with a volume of 2854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $415.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.74.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

