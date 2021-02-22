Mizuho Increases Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $43.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

HIW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

NYSE:HIW opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,009,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,551 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,810,000 after purchasing an additional 738,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 653,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 452,944 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

