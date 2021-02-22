Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading Down 13.7%

Feb 22nd, 2021


Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares fell 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.90. 3,083,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,277,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Mmtec as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

