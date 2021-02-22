Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading Down 13.7%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares fell 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.90. 3,083,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,277,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Mmtec as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

