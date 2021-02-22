Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is $0.17. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

Moderna stock traded down $15.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.37. 11,066,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,334,658. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $489,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,754,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,827,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,788,251. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.