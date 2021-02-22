Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Moderna worth $39,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,211,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,788,251 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $174.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

