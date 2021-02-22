Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 8.8% on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were down 8.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $158.58 and last traded at $159.37. Approximately 11,118,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,334,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.74.

Specifically, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,211,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,788,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average of $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

