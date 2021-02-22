Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s share price rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $46.43. Approximately 966,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 961,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MWK. Sidoti lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 4.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

