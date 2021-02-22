Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,152 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Mohawk Industries worth $31,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $171.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

