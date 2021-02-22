Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Down 7%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) was down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 7,973,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,131,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Momo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Momo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 682.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Momo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

