MonaCoin (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.43 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $153.70 million and approximately $21.43 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $2.34 or 0.00004387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,305.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.45 or 0.03257567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.81 or 0.00380464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.49 or 0.01154655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.34 or 0.00394599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.95 or 0.00410740 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00268762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00025409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002707 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

