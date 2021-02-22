Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.44 and last traded at $60.37. 138,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 76,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

