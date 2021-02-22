MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Down 22.9%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price dropped 22.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 10,256,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 4,271,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.70 million, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

