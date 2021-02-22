MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 6.2%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s share price was down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $391.53 and last traded at $392.56. Approximately 813,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 644,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -90.04 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $458,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,838,291.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,014,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $7,946,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

