Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.47

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile (CVE:YAK)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.