Monkey Project (MONK) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $72,441.76 and approximately $29.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 151.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,039,644 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars.

