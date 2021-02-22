Monolith Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $58,253.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00757854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061825 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.08 or 0.04435937 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.