Morgan Stanley Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $331.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $312.00 to $331.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.28. 3,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,039. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $297.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.16 and a 200 day moving average of $237.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

