Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $3.34 on Monday, reaching $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,306. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

