Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMKBY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 244,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

