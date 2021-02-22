Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.