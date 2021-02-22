Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.61% of Morningstar worth $60,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total value of $1,530,103.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,536,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,040,076.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.33, for a total value of $234,298.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,192.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,046 shares of company stock valued at $34,823,184. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $248.45 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

