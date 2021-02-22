Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,989 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Motorola Solutions worth $332,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

MSI opened at $182.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

