Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 3.3%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. 69,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 138,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.16 million and a P/E ratio of -29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) Company Profile (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara/Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Theia project, and the More Creek property located in British Columbia.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.