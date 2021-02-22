MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0037 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $23.15 million and $44.81 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00737368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00061424 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.79 or 0.04418448 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,209,049,903 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

