MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.92. Approximately 4,773,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,371,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $2,250,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

