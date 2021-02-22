MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of MSCI worth $58,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

MSCI opened at $432.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.56. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

