mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $46.59 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,738.17 or 1.00132745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00040104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00136046 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003739 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,910,377 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.