M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

M&T Bank stock traded up $5.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.32. The company had a trading volume of 76,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,692. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $165.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

