MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other MTBC news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,382.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,105 shares of company stock worth $846,582. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

MTBC stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.38. MTBC has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

