MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €124.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 35.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €181.38 ($213.38).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded up €2.65 ($3.12) during trading on Monday, reaching €191.55 ($225.35). 308,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €203.13 and its 200 day moving average is €178.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €269.90 ($317.53).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

